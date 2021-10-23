Reviewing D8 (NYSE:DEH) & Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH)

D8 (NYSE:DEH) and Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.4% of D8 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Zimmer Biomet shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Zimmer Biomet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for D8 and Zimmer Biomet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D8 0 0 0 0 N/A Zimmer Biomet 1 3 15 2 2.86

Zimmer Biomet has a consensus target price of $179.95, indicating a potential upside of 19.63%. Given Zimmer Biomet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zimmer Biomet is more favorable than D8.

Profitability

This table compares D8 and Zimmer Biomet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D8 N/A N/A N/A Zimmer Biomet 11.61% 12.85% 6.52%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares D8 and Zimmer Biomet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D8 N/A N/A -$9.46 million N/A N/A Zimmer Biomet $7.02 billion 4.47 -$138.90 million $5.67 26.53

D8 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zimmer Biomet.

Summary

Zimmer Biomet beats D8 on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

D8 Company Profile

D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division. The EMEA segment focuses in Europe and includes the Middle East and African markets for all product categories except Dental. The Asia Pacific segment comprises of Japan, China and Australia and includes other Asian and Pacific markets for all product categories except Dental. The company was founded by Justin O. Zimmer in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

