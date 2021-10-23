Reviewing DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) & Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) and Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.2% of DSP Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of DSP Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for DSP Group and Dialog Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSP Group 0 6 0 0 2.00 Dialog Semiconductor 0 7 1 0 2.13

DSP Group presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.69%. Given DSP Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe DSP Group is more favorable than Dialog Semiconductor.

Risk and Volatility

DSP Group has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dialog Semiconductor has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DSP Group and Dialog Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSP Group $114.48 million 4.67 -$6.79 million $0.19 115.00 Dialog Semiconductor $1.38 billion 4.17 $84.50 million $3.32 24.22

Dialog Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than DSP Group. Dialog Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DSP Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DSP Group and Dialog Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSP Group -3.95% 5.56% 4.06% Dialog Semiconductor 5.72% 16.55% 13.08%

Summary

Dialog Semiconductor beats DSP Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc. provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications. The SmartVoice segment provides intelligent voice enhancement and noise elimination. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc engages in the design, development, and marketing of integrated circuit (IC) products. It operates through the following segments: Custom Mixed Signal (CMS), Advanced Mixed Signal (AMS), Connectivity and Audio (C&A), and Industrial IoT. The CMS segment provides custom ICs designed to meet the needs of the customers in the mobile, industrial, automotive, computing and storage markets. The AMS segment offers standard products including CMICs, AC/DC converter solutions for smaller, fast charging power adaptors for portable devices as well as LED drivers for backlighting and solid state lighting products. The C&A segment includes standard products incorporating short-range wireless, digital cordless, Bluetooth low energy, VoIP, and low-power Wi-Fi technologies. The Industrial IoT segment consists of products enabling smart factory and building automation including non-volatile memory (NVM) ICs, industrial communication ICs, custom-designed ASICs and embedded systems, servers, and software. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

