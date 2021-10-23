Reviewing Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) and América Móvil (NYSE:AMX)

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) and Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

América Móvil pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Spirent Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. América Móvil pays out 65.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spirent Communications pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. América Móvil has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. América Móvil is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares América Móvil and Spirent Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets América Móvil 9.99% 34.73% 6.24% Spirent Communications N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for América Móvil and Spirent Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score América Móvil 0 3 1 0 2.25 Spirent Communications 1 3 2 0 2.17

América Móvil presently has a consensus price target of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 13.94%. Given América Móvil’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe América Móvil is more favorable than Spirent Communications.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.3% of América Móvil shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of América Móvil shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Spirent Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

América Móvil has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirent Communications has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares América Móvil and Spirent Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio América Móvil $49.54 billion 1.15 $2.35 billion $0.61 28.30 Spirent Communications $522.40 million 4.61 $84.40 million $0.58 27.17

América Móvil has higher revenue and earnings than Spirent Communications. Spirent Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than América Móvil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

América Móvil beats Spirent Communications on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications Plc engages in the development of communication technologies. It operates through the following segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment consists of the cloud and IP, application security and positioning lines of business. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers solutions that enable the measurement of network performance and customer experience periodically and the rapid diagnosis of detected or reported network performance and customer experience problems. The Connected Devices segment consists of the wireless and service experience lines of business together with communications technologies management. Spirent Communications was founded by Jack Bowthorpe in 1936 and is headquartered in Crawley, the United Kingdom.

