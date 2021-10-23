RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.05 Million

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a market cap of $10.05 million and $334,703.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00050180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.76 or 0.00206539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00103003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010628 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Profile

RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 290,624,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

