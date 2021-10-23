Rise Price Reaches $0.0035 (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One Rise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rise has a market capitalization of $657,303.11 and $33.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rise has traded down 24.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Muse (MUSE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00030939 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000380 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 187,101,063 coins. The official website for Rise is rise.vision . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

