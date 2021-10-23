Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.56 billion.

