salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,921 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up approximately 0.5% of Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $41,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after acquiring an additional 299,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after acquiring an additional 707,629 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,353,737,000 after acquiring an additional 499,029 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after acquiring an additional 467,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.31, for a total value of $1,486,571.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 797,186 shares of company stock worth $210,061,087 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist increased their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.63.

CRM opened at $292.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.11. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $295.53. The company has a market capitalization of $286.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.