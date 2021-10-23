Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $82.62

Shares of Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 82.62 ($1.08) and traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.98). Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) shares last traded at GBX 76 ($0.99), with a volume of 46,227 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 82.62. The stock has a market cap of £53.95 million and a PE ratio of 190.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.38.

About Sanderson Design Group plc (WGB.L) (LON:WGB)

Walker Greenbank PLC, a luxury interior furnishings company, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes furnishings, fabrics, wallpapers, and related products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.

