SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Holdings Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450,387 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 362,251 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of SAP worth $203,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the third quarter valued at $6,555,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SAP by 3.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 894,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,782,000 after buying an additional 33,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SAP by 26.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SAP by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after buying an additional 20,278 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in SAP by 56.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. Bank of America raised SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SAP from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oddo Bhf lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.70.

SAP stock opened at $141.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.93. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

