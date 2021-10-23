Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.44.

SAP has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of SAP opened at C$31.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.46. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$30.68 and a twelve month high of C$42.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.60.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 1.9300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

