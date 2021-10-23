Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,504 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Science Applications International worth $11,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 148.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,687,000 after buying an additional 28,377 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,454,000 after buying an additional 25,765 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $91.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.90. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $72.44 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

