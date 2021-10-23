SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Stake Reduced by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,346,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,021 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.83% of SciPlay worth $39,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in SciPlay by 438.8% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 156,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 127,067 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter worth $137,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter worth $331,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 39.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 160,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SciPlay in the second quarter worth $1,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. SciPlay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.41.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.25 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCPL shares. Truist cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush lowered SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.46.

SciPlay

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

