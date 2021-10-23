Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $93.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STX. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Summit Insights cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.26.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded up $4.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.23. 5,172,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $106.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.01.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $204,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,773.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,551 shares of company stock worth $3,309,190. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.