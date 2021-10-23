Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,173,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,086 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.65% of Seagen worth $185,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SGEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Seagen by 1,211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,432,000 after purchasing an additional 997,191 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth $130,118,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth $99,220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 966,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,155,000 after buying an additional 653,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Seagen by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 879,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,915,000 after buying an additional 418,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGEN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.44.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 777 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $120,085.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,563 shares of company stock worth $17,469,013 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen stock opened at $171.43 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $202.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.57.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.