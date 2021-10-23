Sealed Air Co. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s FY2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Shares of SEE opened at $59.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.15. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $62.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 47,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

