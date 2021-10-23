Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Silgan in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Silgan’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SLGN. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $39.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.42. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Silgan in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Silgan in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Silgan in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan by 14.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

