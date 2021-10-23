Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

NYSE:PEG opened at $63.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.99.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,421 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,817,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,897 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,021,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,554,528,000 after acquiring an additional 72,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,216,000 after acquiring an additional 210,477 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,931,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,357,000 after acquiring an additional 279,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,449,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,833,000 after acquiring an additional 58,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.