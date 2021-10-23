Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Sonoco Products’ Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sonoco Products in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of SON stock opened at $59.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.71 and a 200 day moving average of $64.85. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SON. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 7.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.5% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 162,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,280,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,224,000 after buying an additional 89,301 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 874,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,383,000 after buying an additional 67,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

