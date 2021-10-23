Secret Trading 31.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Secret coin can now be bought for about $6.31 or 0.00010284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded 31.6% higher against the US dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $945.56 million and $64.19 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $197.97 or 0.00322565 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002205 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006304 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

