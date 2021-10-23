SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 656.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,378 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.06% of SelectQuote worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLQT. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,662,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,575,000 after buying an additional 2,920,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SelectQuote by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,854,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,052,000 after buying an additional 2,396,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SelectQuote by 1,835.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,839,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,405 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the first quarter worth about $47,310,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SelectQuote by 84.2% during the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 2,735,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

SLQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

SLQT stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.07. SelectQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.76%. SelectQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Raffaele Sadun purchased 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $845,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald L. Hawks III acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $119,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 453,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,715. Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

