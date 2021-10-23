Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Sempra Energy in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.65. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.58 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $131.17 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $144.93. The firm has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.62 and a 200 day moving average of $133.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 944,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,233,000 after buying an additional 255,696 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

