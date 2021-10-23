Serum Price Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. Serum has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $373.09 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Serum has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.87 or 0.00012808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00049676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.36 or 0.00207401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00102790 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004169 BTC.

About Serum

Serum is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,231,781 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

