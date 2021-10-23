SF Capital Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges (SFCP)

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 23rd. SF Capital has a market capitalization of $73,699.08 and approximately $37.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SF Capital coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SF Capital has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SF Capital alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00071952 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00074550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.82 or 0.00105639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,432.37 or 1.00121150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,086.32 or 0.06659803 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00021971 BTC.

SF Capital Coin Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SF Capital’s official website is www.sfcapital.io

SF Capital Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SF Capital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SF Capital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SF Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SF Capital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.