Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,228,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,569 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.26% of Shaw Communications worth $35,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Shaw Communications in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 318.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 159.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $28.78 on Friday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.