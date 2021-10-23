Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.08.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE SHLX opened at $12.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. Shell Midstream Partners has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.79.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 96.96% and a net margin of 111.76%. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

In other Shell Midstream Partners news, insider Steven Ledbetter bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. 19.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

