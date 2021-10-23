Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $998,845.42

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. In the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $998,845.42 and $58,900.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $4.26 or 0.00006926 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00071394 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00072909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.00105488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,620.90 or 1.00204150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,009.08 or 0.06519319 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00021787 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,500 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

