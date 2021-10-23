Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.14% of Encompass Health worth $11,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after buying an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $480,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EHC shares. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.70.

NYSE EHC opened at $70.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $60.51 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.42.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

