Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Floor & Decor worth $9,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FND. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $53,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $103,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $1,638,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $307,751.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,916 shares of company stock valued at $37,267,526 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $136.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.87. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.39 and a 1-year high of $138.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FND. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.20.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

