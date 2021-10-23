Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,718 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.33% of Hamilton Lane worth $15,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $99.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1-year low of $67.51 and a 1-year high of $99.08.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $79.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.13 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 60.79%. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLNE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.75.

In other Hamilton Lane news, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $5,205,855.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,227,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,329,383.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $966,631.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.