Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 15,651 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,651 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $13,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAM. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth $336,474,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,136,545,000 after buying an additional 4,864,610 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 18.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,949,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,498,000 after buying an additional 2,616,675 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 146.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,803,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,927,000 after buying an additional 2,257,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth $85,821,000. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAM. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.70.

NYSE:BAM opened at $61.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -433.33%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.