Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,431 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Herc worth $10,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herc during the 1st quarter worth about $152,209,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Herc during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,473,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Herc by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,271,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,530,000 after purchasing an additional 695,606 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Herc by 279.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,696,000 after purchasing an additional 359,480 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Herc during the 1st quarter worth about $23,302,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRI stock opened at $187.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.70 and a 12-month high of $192.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.59 and its 200 day moving average is $121.29.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Herc’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.83.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

