Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.41

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and traded as high as $10.75. Sims shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 627 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMSMY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.3073 dividend. This is an increase from Sims’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Sims’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.64%.

Sims Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

