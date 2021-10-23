SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.26

Shares of SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.19. SinglePoint shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 211,086 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $9.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53.

Get SinglePoint alerts:

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter.

SinglePoint, Inc is a fully reporting company with core holdings in solar energy services and industrial hemp based consumer Products. The firm through its subsidiary operates national solar sales brokerage model in 34 states. It designed 1606 Original Hemp for manufacturing and marketing smokable industrial hemp consumer products for sale through traditional retail channels and online.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SinglePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SinglePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.