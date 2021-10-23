SingularityDAO (SDAO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.40 Million

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. In the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One SingularityDAO coin can now be purchased for about $2.38 or 0.00003875 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityDAO has a total market cap of $54.22 million and approximately $5.40 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00049676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.36 or 0.00207401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00102790 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004169 BTC.

About SingularityDAO

SingularityDAO (SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,786,479 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

Buying and Selling SingularityDAO

