SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.89.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SITC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.24. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 182.46 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.53%. On average, research analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

