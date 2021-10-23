Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

SMAR stock opened at $70.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.21 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.95.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $490,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 416,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,318,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 272,521 shares of company stock worth $19,893,125. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,878,000 after buying an additional 12,597 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Smartsheet by 10.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 264,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,901,000 after buying an additional 25,491 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 8.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,044,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,165,000 after purchasing an additional 231,599 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 25.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 86.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

