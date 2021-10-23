Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.54

Shares of Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.54 and traded as low as $19.54. Smiths Group shares last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 17,643 shares traded.

SMGZY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smiths Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.5206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 2.66%. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.39%.

About Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY)

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

