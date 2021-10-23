SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.72

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.72 and traded as high as $28.15. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at $28.04, with a volume of 20,500 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNCAF. TD Securities lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.89.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

