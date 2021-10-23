SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.64.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SolarWinds by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SolarWinds by 991.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SolarWinds by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,455,000 after purchasing an additional 43,590 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SolarWinds by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 14,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 158,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 87,418 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SWI stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $25.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average is $27.01. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. SolarWinds’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.