Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,365 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 17,098 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,043 shares of the airline’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUV traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $47.63. 7,615,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,192,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $54.97. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $37.48 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a PE ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.99) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Argus reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.01.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

