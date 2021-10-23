S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $509,000. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $950,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,655,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.30.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $450.49 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $456.63. The company has a market cap of $108.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

