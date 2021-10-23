SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,854 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,562.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 29,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 16,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter.

SPTM opened at $55.93 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $56.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.17.

