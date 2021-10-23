SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.42% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,727,000 after acquiring an additional 135,834 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,697,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,108,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 72,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after acquiring an additional 31,981 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,177,000 after acquiring an additional 30,614 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $207.76 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $129.54 and a 1-year high of $210.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.45.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.