Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $162.74

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 162.74 ($2.13) and traded as low as GBX 147.72 ($1.93). Spectra Systems shares last traded at GBX 151.97 ($1.99), with a volume of 4,765 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 156.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 162.74. The firm has a market cap of £68.82 million and a PE ratio of 16.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

Spectra Systems Company Profile (LON:SPSY)

Spectra Systems Corporation discovers, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates in three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor equipment to authenticate banknotes that are used by central banks, as well as G7 country for passport security; banknote cleaning solution that lifts sebum and other substances from the banknote through a dry process based on supercritical CO2 cleaning; and solutions to authenticate brand name products.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Spectra Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.