Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $70.55

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 70.55 ($0.92) and traded as low as GBX 62.56 ($0.82). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 62.60 ($0.82), with a volume of 461,922 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of Speedy Hire in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68. The firm has a market cap of £330.85 million and a PE ratio of 52.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 67.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 70.55.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

