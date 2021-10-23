Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $11,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,603,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 16.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 770,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,466,000 after buying an additional 256,914 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.48. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $53.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.73.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The company’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.28) EPS. Analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.12.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

