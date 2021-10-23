Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,079 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.22% of Spotify Technology worth $106,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.4% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.6% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.52.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $252.96 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $201.68 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.19 and its 200-day moving average is $244.09.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

