Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Holdings Increased by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Square by 1.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Square by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 3.8% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Square to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.75.

SQ stock traded down $12.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $253.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,644,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,121,938. The company has a market cap of $116.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $255.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.10 and a 12 month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $2,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,063,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $133,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,324 shares in the company, valued at $10,194,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,311 shares of company stock valued at $75,429,324 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

