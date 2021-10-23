Stacks (STX) Price Tops $2.18 on Top Exchanges

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.18 or 0.00003557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stacks has a total market cap of $2.79 billion and approximately $100.19 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stacks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00072603 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00071041 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.61 or 0.00108777 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003080 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00074175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00107250 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,280,259,626 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.