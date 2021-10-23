STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will post $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. STAG Industrial posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

STAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 88.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 38,645 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 20,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

STAG stock opened at $43.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $44.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

